A Minecraft Movie Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & a Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook

A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon

Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie released in theaters on April 4, 2025, and will soon be available for viewing at home on disc and digital. The movie is available to pre-order in Digital 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR, as well as disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook.

Release dates are pending on all formats.

A Minecraft Movie Pre-orders

A Minecraft Movie (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Digital 4k UHD Prime Video A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon

4k UHD/Digital Amazon A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon A Minecraft Movie (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon

Blu-ray/Digital Amazon A Minecraft Movie (2025) DVD Amazon

A Minecraft Movie (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Logline: Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter.