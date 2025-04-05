Home4k Blu-rayA Minecraft Movie Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & a...
A Minecraft Movie Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & a Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook

A Minecraft Movie - Limited Edition Steelbook open
A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon

Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie released in theaters on April 4, 2025, and will soon be available for viewing at home on disc and digital. The movie is available to pre-order in Digital 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR, as well as disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook.

Release dates are pending on all formats.

A Minecraft Movie Pre-orders

  • A Minecraft Movie (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video
  • A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon
  • A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon
  • A Minecraft Movie (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
  • A Minecraft Movie (2025) DVD Amazon
A Minecraft Movie digital poster
A Minecraft Movie (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Logline: Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter.

