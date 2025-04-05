A Minecraft Movie Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & a Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook

Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie released in theaters on April 4, 2025, and will soon be available for viewing at home on disc and digital. The movie is available to pre-order in Digital 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR, as well as disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook.
Release dates are pending on all formats.
A Minecraft Movie Pre-orders
- A Minecraft Movie (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video
- A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon
- A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon
- A Minecraft Movie (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
- A Minecraft Movie (2025) DVD Amazon
Logline: Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter.