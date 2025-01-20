Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Release Dates & Details Revealed On Disc & Digital

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k SteelBook “Blue” Amazon | Walmart

Paramount has revealed the release date and details for Sonic The Hedgehog 3 on disc and digital! The film will first arrive in digital formats including 4k UHD on January 21, 2025. 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD formats will hit stores on April 15, 2025, including two limited SteelBook editions.

Over 50 minutes of bonus features are included with the purchase of the digital movie or 4k Ultra HD combo edition. Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew as they speed from London to Tokyo, listen to entertaining commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the wildly funny Ben Schwartz, watch hilarious bloopers and on-set antics, check out deleted scenes not shown in theatres, and much more!

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is priced $24.99 (DVD), $34.99 (4k Blu-ray), $43.49 (4k SteelBooks), and $24.99 (Digital). Pre-order the film from Amazon or Walmart.

Note: Paramount is not issuing a Blu-ray edition of Sonic The Hedgehog 3. Instead, those who want an HD Blu-ray will need to purchase the 2-disc 4k UHD edition.

Bonus Content

Commentary By Director Jeff Fowler and the Voice of Sonic Ben Schwartz—Embark on an adventure with the director and star!

Sonic Family Fun—The Sonic cast and crew share how they’ve become like a family over the years.

Enter Shadow—Keanu Reeves and other cast members talk about his portrayal of fan-favorite character Shadow the Hedgehog.

Robotnik Family Reunion: Ivo and Gerald—Jim Carrey and the Sonic family discuss how the characters of Ivo and Gerald Robotnik were brought to life.

For the Love of Sonic: Directing a Trilogy—With a background in visual effects and animation, director Jeff Fowler shares how directing the Sonic films has been a dream come true.

The Fox, the Echidna, and the Hedgehog—Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, and Idris Elba as Knuckles invite us into the recording booth.

Live-Action Lunacy: Acting Opposite Puppets—Find out what it’s like to act alongside life-sized puppets!

From the Cryo-Tank to London: The World of Sonic—Explore the production designs for the film’s many spectacular locations.

Team Sonic vs. Shadow—The team behind the epic battle sequences details how the action is choreographed for maximum realism.

A Very Sonic Christmas—Team Sonic helps Santa Claus save Christmas!

Gag Reel—Laugh along with Team Sonic and these hilarious outtakes!

Deleted Scenes

Sonic Central (Available on Digital Only)—A special message from director Jeff Fowler.

