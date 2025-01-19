HomeBlu-ray DiscStar Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series Will Release In A...
Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series Will Release In A Limited Edition SteelBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season and Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series have been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc. The physical media editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution will arrive on March 25, 2025.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series is a 10-disc set from Paramount Pictures that includes all five seasons of the show which premiered in August 2020 and ran for a total of 50 episodes. The series will be available in a standard edition (pictured below) and limited edition SteelBook (pictured above), both with 10 Blu-ray Discs.

Episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel surround sound. The discs are Region A BD-50s. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series 4k Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $58.99 (Amazon) while the standard edition is priced $58.99 (Amazon).

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season

Along with The Complete Series, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season (Season Five) will also be available in a 2-disc set with 10 episodes that premiered between October and December, 2024. Star Trek: Lower Decks – Final Season is priced $25.99 (Amazon)

