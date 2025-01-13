Home4k Blu-rayKraven the Hunter Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital...
Kraven the Hunter Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Kraven The Hunter 4k Blu-ray SteelBook half-slip
Kraven The Hunter (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Sony Pictures’ Kraven the Hunter premiered in US theaters on December 12, 2024 and will soon be available on disc and digital. The film first arrives in Digital formats including 4k UHD on January 14, 2025 followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 4, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD, Kraven the Hunter is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include deleted and extended scenes, outtakes and bloopers, “Becoming Kraven” featurette, “Kraven’s First Hunt: The Direction,” “Beast Mode: The Stunts of the Hunt,” and more.

On disc, Kraven the Hunter is priced $48.49 (4k SteelBook), $31.99 (Blu-ray), and $26.99 (DVD). In digital, Kraven the Hunter is priced $24.99 (Digital) and $19.99 (Rent) on Prime Video.

Special Features

  • Deleted & Extended Scenes
  • Becoming Kraven
  • Beast Mode: The Stunts of the Hunt
  • Outtakes & Bloopers
  • Kraven’s First Hunt: The Direction
  • Allies & Antagonists: The Killer Cast

Blu-ray

Kraven the Hunter digital poster
Kraven The Hunter (2024) Blu-ray Disc Amazon | Walmart

Digital

Kraven the Hunter digital poster
Kraven The Hunter (2024) Digital Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Description: Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Logline: Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

