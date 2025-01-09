Nosferatu (2024) Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, + A Limited Edition SteelBook

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu premiered in US theaters on December 25, 2024, and will be released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook.

Each Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray edition includes two versions of the film: The Theatrical and Extended Cut.

The Nosferatu editions including Region-Free 4k Blu-ray are now up for pre-order from Amazon UK.

Pre-orders from Amazon US are coming soon.

Nosferatu stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård. The film was written by Eggers with Henrik Galeen based on the novels by Bram Stoker.

Logline: A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.