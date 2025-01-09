Home4k Blu-rayNosferatu (2024) Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, + A Limited Edition...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Nosferatu (2024) Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, + A Limited Edition SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Nosferatu 2024 poster

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu premiered in US theaters on December 25, 2024, and will be released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook.

Each Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray edition includes two versions of the film: The Theatrical and Extended Cut.

The Nosferatu editions including Region-Free 4k Blu-ray are now up for pre-order from Amazon UK.

Pre-orders from Amazon US are coming soon.

Nosferatu stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård. The film was written by Eggers with Henrik Galeen based on the novels by Bram Stoker.

Logline: A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Previous article
New 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Releases, Jan. 7 Include Se7en 4k, A24’s We Live In Time, & More!
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Dexter: Original Sin



Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray jan 7 2025

New 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Releases, Jan. 7 Include Se7en 4k, A24’s We Live...

HD Report - 0
Naruto Complete Series Blu-ray open

Naruto: The Complete Series Is Now Available In This 32-Disc Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series Blu-ray

Star Trek: Lower Decks Final Season & Complete Series Dated For...

Jeff Chabot - 0