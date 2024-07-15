The Bikeriders is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Bikeriders (2024) 4k Blu-ray (final artwork pending) Buy on Amazon

The Bikeriders (2024) starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy premiered in theaters on June 21st, 2024 and is releasing in home media formats on disc and digital. The film first arrives in digital formats including 4k, Dolby Vision, and Atmos (where available) for rent or purchase on July 9th, 2024.

The movie will then be released in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD (expected mid-August).

The Blu-ray editions from Universal each include a Digital Copy of the film. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray includes a second copy on HD Blu-ray along with 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The Bikeriders is list priced $34.98 (Blu-ray), $44.98 (4k Blu-ray, and $29.98 (DVD).

The digital version of The Bikeriders is priced $24.99 (purchase) or $19.99 (Rent).

Logline: After a chance encounter, headstrong Kathy is drawn to Benny, member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals. As the club transforms into a dangerous underworld of violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.