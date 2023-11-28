Five Nights at Freddy’s Is Now Available To Buy In Digital + Extras

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) Buy on Amazon

Universal’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is now available to buy in Digital 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos. The digital format for home viewing is priced $19.99 from most movie services such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu.

The release of “Five Nights at Freddy’s” in digital formats predates the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD physical media options arriving on December 12. The film will not be available to rent until December 26, 2023.

In 4k, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision (Digital) or HDR10 (4k Blu-ray). Both the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital 4k offer a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Universal’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (2023) was released in the US on Oct 27, 2023 and earned $80M on a $20M budget, and $272M at the worldwide box office. The film was directed by Emma Tammi and based on the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” video game series.

Byline: A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. During his first night on the job, he realizes that the night shift won’t be so easy to get through. Pretty soon he will unveil what actually happened at Freddy’s.