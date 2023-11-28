HomeNewsFive Nights at Freddy’s Is Now Available To Buy In Digital +...
Five Nights at Freddy’s Is Now Available To Buy In Digital + Extras

Five Nights at Freddy’s
Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) Buy on Amazon

Universal’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is now available to buy in Digital 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos. The digital format for home viewing is priced $19.99 from most movie services such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu.

The release of “Five Nights at Freddy’s” in digital formats predates the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD physical media options arriving on December 12. The film will not be available to rent until December 26, 2023.

In 4k, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision (Digital) or HDR10 (4k Blu-ray). Both the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital 4k offer a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Bonus Features

  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: From Game to Big Screen
  • Killer Animatronics
  • Five Nights in Three Dimensions

Where To Buy

  • Amazon Prime Video Buy $19.99 Amazon
  • Apple TV Buy $19.99*
  • Google Play Buy $19.99
  • Kaleidescape $24.99
  • Microsoft Movies & TV Buy $19.99*
  • Vudu Buy $19.99*
  • YouTube Buy $19.99

*Includes bonus material

Universal’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (2023) was released in the US on Oct 27, 2023 and earned $80M on a $20M budget, and $272M at the worldwide box office. The film was directed by Emma Tammi and based on the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” video game series.

Byline: A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. During his first night on the job, he realizes that the night shift won’t be so easy to get through. Pretty soon he will unveil what actually happened at Freddy’s.

A Haunting in Venice Review in 4K, Dolby Vision & Atmos
