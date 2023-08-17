HomeStreamingHuluHulu: The Newest 4k/HDR Movies & TV Shows
Hulu: The Newest 4k/HDR Movies & TV Shows

Newest Movies & TV Shows in 4k & HDR on Hulu

Hulu’s library has grown to offer more 4k content than ever before, with some titles available with HDR (High Dynamic Range) that improves color depth. Audio on Hulu at best is 5.1 channels. As far as we know, the service has not yet offered Dolby Atmos.

Among the newest movies streaming in 4k are 20th Century Studios’ White Men Can’t Jump (2023) and Boston Strangler (2023). From Searchlight Pictures, Chevalier (2023), Flamin’ Hot 92023), Not Okay (2023), and Quasi (2023) all stream in 4k.

In TV series, Hulu Originals Class of ’09, History of the World, Tell Me Lies, and three seasons of The Kardiashians, as well FX productions Justified: City Primeval, Reboot, and The Bear all stream in 4k. See below for HDR support.

Hulu doesn’t require a more expensive subscription to stream 4k titles (as opposed to Netflix and Max). However, you need a TV or mobile device that supports 4k with or without HDR.

Newest Movies & TV Shows in 4k & HDR on Hulu

Movies

  • Boston Strangler (2023) [1 hr 52 min] – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1
  • Chevalier (2023) [1 hr 47 min] – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • Clock (2023) [1hr 32 min] – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • Fire Island (2022) [1 hr 45 min] – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • Flamin’ Hot (2023) [1 hr 39 min] – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1
  • Jagged Mind (2023) [1 hr 28 min] – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • Not Okay (2022) – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • Poker Face (2022) [1 hr 35 min] – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • Quasi (2023) – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1
  • The Old Way (2023) [1 hr 36 min] – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • The Ritual Killer (2023) [1 hr 32 min] – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • White Men Can’t Jump (2023) [1 hr 41 min] – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1

TV Series

  • Class of ’09 (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • Demons & Saviors (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • Fleishman is in Trouble (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • Great Expectations (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • History of the World (1 Season) – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1
  • Justified: City Primeval (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • Reboot (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby – 5.1
  • Secret Invasion (1 Season) – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1
  • Secrets of the Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs (1 Season)4k – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1
  • Tell Me Lies (1 Season) – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1
  • The Bear (2 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • The D’Amelio Show (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • The Kardiashians (3 Seasons) – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1
  • The Patient (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • The Secrets of Hill Song (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby 5.1
  • This Fool (1 Season) – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1
  • Till Death Do Us Part (1 Episode) – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1
  • Tiny Beautiful Things (1 Season) – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1
  • Unprisoned (1 Season) – 4k – HDR – Dolby 5.1

See a sortable list of movies and TV series in 4k on Hulu.

