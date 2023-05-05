Apple TV+: The Newest 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos Movies & Shows

Ghosted (2023) starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas

Want to know what’s new on Apple TV+ in 4k Ultra HD? Here’s a breakdown of the latest movies and series that also play in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio on supporting TVs and audio systems.

In TV series, Apple’s new sci-fi drama Silo starring Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins streams in 4k with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos. The weekly show (that premiered May 5) is now playing Episodes 1 & 2.

Also premiering on May 5, the first season of mystery drama The Last Thing He Told Me starring Jennifer Garner is also currently streaming the first two episodes in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Atmos.

And, nature documentary Big Beasts narrated by Tom Hiddleston is streaming 4 episodes in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Atmos, with amazing footage of the some of the most giant animals on the planet.

The majority of Apple’s new original series and movies stream in 4k, which makes it easy for us to label them correctly. See a full list of titles that stream in 4k on Apple TV+.

New 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos titles on Apple TV+ April/May 2023

Series

Big Beasts (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos

Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker (Limited Series) 4k DV Atmos

City on Fire (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos – May 12

Dear Edward (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos

Drops of God (1 Season) [French] 4k DV Atmos

Extrapolations (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos

Frog and Toad (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos

High Desert 4k (1 Season) DV Atmos – May 17

My Kind Of Country (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos

Platonic (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos – May 24

Schmigadoon! (Season 2) 4k DV Atmos

Silo (Season 1) 4k DV Atmos – May 5

The Big Door Prize (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos

The Crowded Room (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos – June 9

The Last Thing He Told Me (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos

Film

Ghosted (2023) 4k DV Atmos

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023) 4k DV Atmos

Tetris (2023) 4k DV Atmos

See a list of all 4k, HDR & Atmos movies and shows on Apple TV+.