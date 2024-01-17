Home4kApple TV+: The Newest 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos Movies & Shows
Apple TV+: The Newest 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos Movies & Shows

HD Report
2

[Updated Jan. 17, 2024] Want to know what’s new on Apple TV+ in 4k Ultra HD? Here’s a breakdown of the latest movies and episodic series that also play in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio on supporting TVs and audio systems.

The newest movies on Apple TV+ include crime/comedy The Family Plan starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan, the documentary John Lennon: Murder Without Trial, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Upcoming movies include the documentaries The Dynasty (Feb. 16) about the New England Patriots and Messi’s World Cup (Feb. 21) about the challenges he and his team faced.

For All Mankind S4 E8

New series include the 8-episode series Criminal Record (new episodes streaming weekly), the just-finished third season of Slow Horses, the just-completed 10-episode series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and the just-completed fourth season of For All Mankind. Upcoming series include Masters of the Air (Jan. 26) and The New Look (Feb. 1).

The majority of Apple’s new original series and movies stream in 4k, which makes it easy for us to label them correctly. Want to improve your home theater experience? Learn how to watch 4k/HDR on Apple TV or how to hear Dolby Atmos on Apple TV. And, see a full list of titles that stream in 4k on Apple TV+.

New 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos Movies & Shows on Apple TV+ January, 2024

  • For All Mankind (4 Seasons) Series
  • Hannah Waddington (2023) Movie
  • John Lennon: Murder Without Trial (Limited Series)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) Movie
  • Master’s of the Air (1 Season) Series (Jan. 26)
  • Messi’s World Cup (2024) Documentary (Feb. 21)
  • Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Series
  • Prehistoric Planet (2 SeasonS) Series
  • Sago Mini Friends (2 Seasons) Series
  • Sharper (2023) Movie
  • The Buccaneers (1 Season) Series
  • The Dynasty (2024) Documentary (Feb. 16)
  • The Family Plan (2023) Movie
  • The New Look (1 Season) Series (Feb. 2)

Apple TV+ is available for $9.99 per month and includes streaming in 4k UHD.

See a list of all 4k, HDR & Atmos movies and shows on Apple TV+.

HD Report

