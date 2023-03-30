Movies Anywhere Removing Screen Pass & Watch Together Sharing Options

Movies Anywhere is removing both the Screen Pass and Watch Together options that enabled members to share titles with other members.

The first one to go is Screen Pass. This option allows you to send a pass to another member to watch an eligible movie. This will no longer be available after May 1st and those who received invites will have to watch by June 1, 2023.

Watch Together is also going away as of June 1, 2023. The option allows a member to host a movie and have up to 9 other members watch simultaneously. The other members need to own the title or have been sent an invite.

Sadly, both options that made Movies Anywhere more of a shared experience will no longer be available. But, there is still time to send a Pass (before May 1) and host a Watch Together event (before June 1).

See the official change of terms below from Movies Anywhere.

Changes to Terms