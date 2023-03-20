Super Cheap Disney & Marvel Movies on 4k Blu-ray

We’ve been scouring Amazon for deals on 4k Blu-ray discs the last couple of days and found several super cheap titles that are hard to pass up. Keep in mind, these prices are as of this article’s publish date so supplies may be limited. And, it is possible digital codes may have expired (although we’ve yet to have been denied a code by Movies Anywhere).

Here are some select Disney & Marvel 4k Blu-ray Deals on Amazon.

Ant-Man (2015)

Ant-Man (2015) Cinematic Universe Edition Buy on Amazon

The Ant-Man Cinematic Universe Edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital Copy is only $11.43 (List: $39.99) making this a 71% discount. Digital code expires Oct. 24, 2024. Jump to Amazon

Captain America The First Avenger (2011)

Captain America The First Avenger (2011) Buy on Amazon

Captain America The First Avenger (2011) in the Cinematic Universe Edition with 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital Copy is only $10.99 (List: $39.99) which amounts to a 73% discount! The Digital Code doesn’t expire until Feb. 26, 2024. Jump to Amazon

Frozen II (2019) Target Exclusive

The Frozen II Digipack 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

The Frozen II “Digipack” 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited Edition Target exclusive includes a 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, code to redeem a Digital Copy, and gallery book. The 2-disc edition from Disney/Buena Vista is only $10.73 (List: $34.99). Buy on Amazon

The Lion King (2019)

The Lion King (2019) Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

The Lion King (2019) on 4k Blu-ray with 2k Blu-ray and Digital Copy in the “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” is only $8.66 (MSRP: $39.99). The combo edition is loaded with bonus features. And, the Digital Code doesn’t expire until Oct. 22, 2024. Buy on Amazon

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Little Mermaid (1989) 30th Anniversary Edition Buy on Amazon

Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989) is on sale for only $11.98 which is a 70% discount off the list price of $39.99! The 30th Anniversary Edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The Digital Code doesn’t expire until Feb. 26, 2024. Buy on Amazon