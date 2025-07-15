New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Movie Releases Tuesday, July 15, 2025

New this week on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray you can pick up Fury (2014) starring Brad Pitt in a 2-disc 4k Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook from Sony. Robocop 2 (1990) arrives in a 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray SteelBook from Shout! Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection (previously released in a Collectible Edition) also hits stores from Shout!.

On Blu-ray, Naruto Shippuden Set 7 and Manifest: The Complete Series 13-disc set release from Warner Bros. Entertainment. And, from Lionsgate Limited The Surfer (2024) is available on both 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

In Digital formats you can download or rent How To Train Your Dragon (2025) and M3GAN 2.0 both from Universal Pictures. See more movie and TV series below with links to purchase from Amazon and other retailers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases July 15, 2025

Digital

How To Train Your Dragon (2025)

Purchase/Rent on Prime Video

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Prime Video HOT!

Prime Video M3GAN 2.0 (2025) Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

Fury (2014) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Battle Beyond the Stars (1980) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Frailty (2001) 4k UHD/BD Lionsgate Limited NEW!

4k UHD/BD Lionsgate Limited Fury (2014) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon Robocop 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon Shane (1953) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Adventures of Antoine Doinel (The 400 Blows, Antoine and Colette, Stolen Kisses, Bed and Board) – Criterion Collection Amazon NEW!

(The 400 Blows, Antoine and Colette, Stolen Kisses, Bed and Board) – Criterion Collection Amazon The Surfer (2024) 4k UHD/BD Lionsgate Limited NEW!

4k UHD/BD Lionsgate Limited Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

Battle Beyond the Stars (1980) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Exclusive (1937) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Kino Lorber Amazon Frailty (2001) 4k UHD/BD Lionsgate Limited NEW!

4k UHD/BD Lionsgate Limited Fury (2014) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon Manifest: The Complete Series 13-disc set Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

13-disc set Warner Bros. Amazon Naruto Shippuden Set 7 Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

Warner Bros. Amazon Robocop 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon Rolls Royce Baby (1975) Delirium Amazon NEW!

Delirium Amazon Satanic Sisters (1976) Delirium Amazon NEW!

Delirium Amazon Shane (1953) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Adventures of Antoine Doinel (The 400 Blows, Antoine and Colette, Stolen Kisses, Bed and Board) – Criterion Collection Amazon NEW!

(The 400 Blows, Antoine and Colette, Stolen Kisses, Bed and Board) – Criterion Collection Amazon The Surfer (2024) 4k UHD/BD Lionsgate Limited NEW!

4k UHD/BD Lionsgate Limited The World God Only Knows: Ultimate Collection 7-disc set Sentai Amazon NEW!

7-disc set Sentai Amazon Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and Digital releases.