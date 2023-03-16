New Movies You Can Stream Free In 4k UHD & HDR On Freevee

Want to know what movies you can watch in 4k HDR on Freevee? Amazon’s Freevee streaming library has a bunch of hit movies that can be streamed free with ads in 4k UHD. And, some titles also feature HDR that provides a deeper color depth on screens that support High Dynamic Range. The audio is typically offered in Dolby Digital 5.1 for surround sound speakers including one subwoofer.
Freevee is available on most streaming devices including Apple TV, Fire TV, PlayStation, Roku, Xbox, and Smart TVs (see a list of supported devices). Freevee can also be watched in a web browser and through the Amazon Freevee Channel on the Prime Video app.
Movies Streaming on Freevee in 4k & HDR
- Annihilation (2018) 4k/HDR
- Bad Times at The El Royale (2018) 4k/HDR
- Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 4k
- Freaky (2020) 4k/HDR
- Ghost in the Shell (1996) 4k/HDR
- Kajillionaire (2020) 4k/HDR
- Let Him Go (2020) 4k/HDR
- Morgan (2016) 4k/HDR
- News of the World (2020) 4k/HDR
- Robocop (1987) 4k
- Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) 4k/HDR
- Salt (2010) 4k/HDR
- Star Trek Beyond (2016) 4k/HDR
- The Angry Birds Movie – Theatrical (2016) 4k/HDR
- The Hunt (2020) 4k/HDR
- The Invisible Man (2020) 4k/HDR
- Widows (2018)
