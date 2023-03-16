New Movies You Can Stream Free In 4k UHD & HDR On Freevee

Annihilation (2018) starring Natalie Portman

Want to know what movies you can watch in 4k HDR on Freevee? Amazon’s Freevee streaming library has a bunch of hit movies that can be streamed free with ads in 4k UHD. And, some titles also feature HDR that provides a deeper color depth on screens that support High Dynamic Range. The audio is typically offered in Dolby Digital 5.1 for surround sound speakers including one subwoofer.

Freevee is available on most streaming devices including Apple TV, Fire TV, PlayStation, Roku, Xbox, and Smart TVs (see a list of supported devices). Freevee can also be watched in a web browser and through the Amazon Freevee Channel on the Prime Video app.

Movies Streaming on Freevee in 4k & HDR

Annihilation (2018) 4k/HDR

Bad Times at The El Royale (2018) 4k/HDR

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 4k

Freaky (2020) 4k/HDR

Ghost in the Shell (1996) 4k/HDR

Kajillionaire (2020) 4k/HDR

Let Him Go (2020) 4k/HDR

Morgan (2016) 4k/HDR

News of the World (2020) 4k/HDR

Robocop (1987) 4k

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) 4k/HDR

Salt (2010) 4k/HDR

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 4k/HDR

The Angry Birds Movie – Theatrical (2016) 4k/HDR

The Hunt (2020) 4k/HDR

The Invisible Man (2020) 4k/HDR

Widows (2018)

