New Movies & Shows On Netflix, December 2022 Edition

Netflix has an outstanding slate of new movies and shows releasing this month, starting with today with the original Norwegian film Troll. Season Two of “My Unorthodox Life” arrives on Dec. 2. On Dec. 9, the much-anticipated Guillermo del Toro film “Pinocchio” starring Ewan McGregor premieres on Netflix. The third season of “Emily in Paris” arrives Dec. 21, followed by the second season of “Alice in Borderland” on Dec. 22. And, feature film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” starring Daniel Craig launches on Dec. 23 after a limited theatrical run that disappointed at the box office (but it’s a good film!).

New Movies & Shows On Netflix, Dec. 2022

Dec. 1

“Troll”

Dec. 2

“Firefly Lane” (Season 2, Episodes 1-9)

“My Unorthodox Life” (Season 2)

“Sr.”

“Hot Skull” (Limited Series)

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”

Dec. 6

“Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?” (Special)

Dec. 7

“Too Hot to Handle” (Season 4)

“Burning Patience”

“The Marriage App”

“The Most Beautiful Flower” (Season 1)

“Smiley” (Season 1)

Dec. 8

“In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case”

Dec. 9

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Dragon Age: Absolution” (Season 1)

Dec. 13

“Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure” (Season 1)

“Tom Papa: What A Day!” (Special)

“Last Chance U: Basketball” (Season 2)

Dec. 15

“Sonic Prime” (Season 1)

“Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery”

Dec. 16

“Cook at all Costs” (Season 1)

“A Storm for Christmas” (Limited Series)

“The Recruit” (Season 1)

“Dance Monsters” (Season 1)

“BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Dec. 21

“Emily in Paris” (Season 3)

Dec. 22

“Alice in Borderland” (Season 2)

Dec. 23

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Dec. 25

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

Dec. 26

“Treason” (Limited Series)

Dec. 27

“Chelsea Handler: Revolution” (Special)

Dec. 30

“White Noise”