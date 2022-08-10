Uncharted (2022) starring starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland © Columbia Pictures

Want to know what the top Top 10 movies and shows are on Netflix? Let’s start with movies where Columbia Pictures’ Uncharted starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland is ranked No. 1, followed by Netflix Original Film Purple Heart and Thunder Road’s The Informer (2019).

In TV shows, Netflix Original Series The Sandman is streaming at No. 1, while limited series I Just Killed My Dad and four seasons of Virgin River rank in the second and third positions.

Who knows how Netflix determines the Top 10 most watched, and if the statistics are based on complete or partial viewing, or how much language, regions, and countries may play a role in the rankings? Nevertheless, these are mostly new titles that have recently been added from 2022, or from past films licensed for streaming on Netflix.

Top 10 Movies & Shows Streaming On Netflix, Aug. 10, 2022

Movies

Uncharted (2022) Purple Heart (2022) The Informer (2019) Flight (2012) Sing 23 (2021) Carter (2022) Wedding Season (2022) The Gray Man (2022) The Nice Guys (2016) The Age of Adaline (2015)

Shows

The Sandman (10 Episodes) I Just Killed My Dad (Limited Series) Virgin River (4 Seasons) Stranger Things (4 Seasons) Riverdale (6 Seasons) Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (3 episodes) Keep Breathing (Limited Series) Uncoupled (8 Episodes) Alone (12 Episodes) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (16 Episodes)

Many of these movies and shows are offered in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision/HDR. And, some titles even feature Dolby Atmos audio. See a list of 4k titles on Netflix.