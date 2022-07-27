All These Movies Are Leaving HBO Max July 31st. Where Are They Going?

It’s hard to believe HBO Max can drop so many movies every month and still have enough good content to retain subscribers. This month we counted almost 120 films that will no longer be available to stream with an HBO Max subscription. But where do all those movies go once leaving the streaming service?
Presumably, the movies will only be available to purchase or rent from various digital services like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or Vudu. Although, some distribution rights may prevent certain titles from being sold on all digital movie services.
Other movies may end up on paid streamers like Netflix where you can find studio titles such as 12 Strong, Boogie Nights, and Mission: Impossible 4 – Ghost Protocol, all recently added to the service.
Or, movies that have left HBO Max could be licensed by ad-supported streaming services such as Amazon’s FreeVee (formerly IMDb TV), The Roku Channel, or Vudu’s free movie library, as examples.
Regardless, here is your last chance to watch these movies before leaving HBO Max on July 31st. We’ve bolded our recommended titles below that can be streamed free with a subscription.
Movies Leaving HBO Max, July 31, 2022
- 10
- 300
- 300: Rise of An Empire
- A Bright Too Far
- American Gigolo
- Austin Powers: Goldmember
- Baby Boom
- Bad Milo!
- Bad Words
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Bells Are Ringing
- Black Gold
- Blinded by the Light
- Blue Streak
- Boy’s Night Out
- Brewster McCloud
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Broken English
- Camelot
- Captains Courageous
- Carefree
- Casa de mi Padre
- Changeling
- Children of the Damned
- City of Ghosts
- Collateral
- Collide
- Company Business
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Defending Your Life
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- Dressed to Kill
- Employee of the Month
- Epic
- FLED
- Friday the 13th
- Gatsby
- Girl Crazy
- Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
- Igor
- Illusions
- In the Heat of the Night
- Inception
- Jason’s Lyric
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space
- Lady in White
- Lars and the Real Girl
- Laws of Attraction
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Little Shop of Horrors
- Logan’s Run
- Lottery Ticket
- Magic Mike XXL
- Morocco
- Murphy’s Law
- My Blue Heaven
- My Dream Is Yours
- No End in Sight
- On Moonlight Bay
- Ondine
- Presenting Princess Shaw
- Private Parts
- PT 109
- Queen Christina
- Romance on the High Seas
- Rush
- Rush Hour 3
- Salt
- Santa’s Slay
- Seneca
- Sense and Sensibility
- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
- Shaft
- Shall We Dance
- She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
- Show Boat
- Sleuth
- So This Is Paris
- Special Agent
- Stage Fright
- Stepmom
- Summer of 42
- Sweet Bird of Youth
- Take Me out to the Ball Game
- Tenet
- The Accidental Spy
- The Asphalt Jungle
- The Barkleys of Broadway
- The Big House
- The Birdcage
- The Dishwasher
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Green Hornet
- The Haunting
- The Hours
- The Hunter
- The Letter
- The Life Before Her Eyes
- The Omega Man
- The Ones Below
- The Opposite Sex
- The Out-of-Towners
- The Personal History of David Copperfield
- The Wedding Singer
- The Wings f Eagles
- The Women
- Uncommon Valor
- Unlocked
- Victor/Victoria
- What They Had
- Wild Wild West
- Winter Meeting
- Without Love
- You’ve Got Mail
- Zathura