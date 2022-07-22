The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Posters Revealed At SDCC

At San Diego Comic Com on Friday, July 22 Prime Video revealed several posters for the upcoming original series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The exclusively-released images feature several of the show’s cast members and characters including Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) and Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres September 2, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The series was created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The Rings of Power Prime Video Posters