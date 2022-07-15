HomeDigital HDJurassic World Dominion Now Available To Rent Or Purchase In Digital Formats
Jurassic World Dominion Now Available To Rent Or Purchase In Digital Formats

By DealFinder
Jurassic World Dominion Blue Beta
Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World Dominion is now available to rent or purchase in “Early Access” digital formats including HD and 4k UHD. In 4k, the movie also features Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio with select services.

During the early access period (also referred to as an “in-home premiere”), there does not appear to be any bonus material offered. For extras, fans of the movie will have to wait until the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Discs are released.

Jurassic World Dominion is priced $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to purchase from digital movie retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu.

Jurassic World Dominion Digital 4k/HD

Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 Rent | $29.99 Purchase
Apple TV/iTunes – $19.99 Rent | $29.99 Purchase
Google Play/YouTube – $19.99 Rent | $29.99 Purchase
Microsoft Video – $19.99 Rent | $29.99 Purchase
Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)
Vudu – $19.99 $19.99 Rent | $29.99 Purchase
* includes bonus materials.

Bonus Material

Nothing offered yet.

