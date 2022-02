NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics from from Beijing, China is available to stream on Peacock starting Tuesday, Feb. 2 with coverage of Olympic events including Curling, Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill Training, and Hockey. The XXIV Winter Olympics are available across several platforms NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

2022 Winter Olympics Schedule on Peacock

Tuesday, February 2:

Beginning at 6:00pm ET, USA’s evening programming will feature coverage of Curling, Alpine Skiing, and Hockey. Additional full event coverage listed below.

7:05 AM – Curling Mixed Doubles Round-Robin, full schedule here.

Sweden v. Great Britain

China v. Switzerland

Australia v. United States

Norway v. Czech Republic

8:05 PM – Curling Mixed Doubles Round-Robin, full schedule here.

Australia v. China

United States v. Italy

Sweden v. Czech Republic

Great Britain v. Canada

10:00 PM – Men’s Downhill Training, full schedule here.

11:10 PM – Women’s Preliminary Hockey, full schedule here.

Switzerland v. Canada

China v. Czech Republic

—

Wednesday, February 3:

Beginning at 1:30am ET, USA Network’s morning programming will feature coverage of Hockey, Curling, and more. Then, at 6:00pm ET, USA Network’s evening programming will include coverage of Hockey and Curling. NBC’s primetime coverage of the Olympics will kick off at 8:00pm. Additional full event coverage listed below.

1:05 AM – Curling Mixed Doubles Round-Robin, full schedule here.

Italy v. Switzerland

United States v. Norway

3:40 AM – Women’s Preliminary Hockey, full schedule here.

Japan v. Sweden

5:00 AM – Women’s Moguls Qualifying Round 1, full schedule here.

6:45 AM – Men’s Moguls Qualifying Round 1, full schedule here.

7:05 AM – Curling Mixed Doubles Round-Robin, full schedule here.

Norway v. Canada

Switzerland v. Great Britain

China v. Sweden

Czech Republic v. Australia

8:10 AM – Women’s Preliminary Hockey, full schedule here.

Finland v. United States

7:35 PM – Curling Mixed Doubles Round-Robin, full schedule here.

Canada v. Switzerland

Italy v. Norway

Sweden v. Australia

8:55 PM – Figure Skating Team Event Day 1, full schedule here.

Team Event – Men’s Short Program

Team Event – Rhythm Dance

Team Event – Pairs’ Short Program

10:00 PM – Men’s Downhill Training, full schedule here.

11:10 PM – Women’s Preliminary Hockey, full schedule here.

Russian Olympic Committee v. Switzerland

Denmark v. China

—

Thursday, February 4:

NBC’s special coverage of the Opening Ceremony will begin at 6:30am ET, with the event beginning at 7:00am ET. TODAY’s post-Opening Ceremony coverage follows at 9:00am ET. At 2:00pm ET, USA Network’s afternoon programming will begin and feature coverage of Curling, Figure Skating, and more. Primetime coverage on NBC will begin at 8:00pm ET and USA Network’s late night programming will follow at 11:50pm ET and include coverage of Hockey, Skiathlon, and more. Additional full event coverage listed below.

12:35 AM – Curling Mixed Doubles Round-Robin, full schedule here.

Czech Republic v. Italy

Sweden v. United States

China v. Canada

Great Britain v. Australia

8:05 PM – Curling Mixed Doubles Round-Robin, full schedule here.

Australia v. Norway

Switzerland v. Sweden

9:45 PM – Women’s Snowboarding Slopestyle Qualifying, full schedule here.

10:00 PM – Men’s Downhill Training, full schedule here.

11:10 PM – Women’s Preliminary Hockey, full schedule here.