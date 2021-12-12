HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Lord of the Rings 4k Blu-ray Trilogy Lowest Price Ever
The Lord of the Rings 4k Blu-ray Trilogy Lowest Price Ever

The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray is selling for the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. Right now, the 9-disc edition is only $59.24. That’s a savings of 34% off the list price of $89.99! The boxed set includes both the theatrical and extended editions of each film on 4k Blu-ray, as well as Digital Copies of all versions. The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy is in stock from Amazon (not a third party) and ships from Amazon free with Prime. Buy on Amazon
The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-rayWhy should you buy this edition? We ranked The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy in the Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020 and in the Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of All Time.

You might also consider The Lord of the Rings Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition that has dropped in price from $249.99 to $169.99 on Amazon (Save $80). This 31-disc set contains The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

