Netflix: The Newest 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos Movies & Shows: Nov. ’21 Edition

Netflix has added a bunch of new movies and shows in 4k — some with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and others with Dolby Atmos audio. Among the newest editions are Netflix Originals A Boy Called Christmas, Army of Thieves, Britney vs Spears (Documentary), and the action film Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Here’s a look at some of the newest films and episodic series streaming in 4k. “DV” stands for Dolby Vision that will play in HDR10 depending the device. “5.1” means Dolby Audio with up to 5.1 channel surround sound. “Atmos” means Dolby Atmos – the surround sound format that offers up to 7.1 channel surround sound.
Netflix New 4k Movies & Shows, Nov. 2021
Films & Docs
- A Boy Called Christmas (2021) 4k DV Atmos
- Army of Thieves (2021) 4k DV Atmos
- Britney vs Spears (2021) 4k DV Doc
- Bruised (2021) 4k DV Atmos
- Found (2021) 4k 5.1 Doc
- Hypnotic (2021) 4k DV 5.1
- Intrusion (2021) 4k DV 5.1
- Kate (2021) 4k DV Atmos
- Montford: The Chicksaw Rancher (2021) 4k 5.1
- Night Teeth (2021) 4k DV 5.1
- Red Notice (2021) 4k DV Atmos
- Replicas (2018) HD Dolby Vision 5.1
- Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For it (2021) 4k 5.1 Doc
- SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021) 4k DV 5.1
- The Forgotten Battle (2021) 4k 5.1
- The Guilty (2021) 4k DV Atmos
- The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021) 4k DV 5.1
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star 4k DV 5.1
- Tick, Tock.. Boom (2021) 4k DV Atmos
- Yara (2021) 4k 5.1
Series
- Cowboy Bebop (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos
- Hellbound (1 Season) [Korean] 4k DV Atmos
- Locke & Key (Season 2) 4k DV Atmos
- Maid (Limited Series) 4k DV 5.
- Tiger King (Season 2) 4k DV Atmos
- True Story (Limited Series) 4k DV Atmos
Also take a look at our list of 4k, HDR & Atmos titles on Netflix.