Netflix: The Newest 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos Movies & Shows: Nov. ’21 Edition

Netflix has added a bunch of new movies and shows in 4k — some with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and others with Dolby Atmos audio. Among the newest editions are Netflix Originals A Boy Called Christmas, Army of Thieves, Britney vs Spears (Documentary), and the action film Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Here’s a look at some of the newest films and episodic series streaming in 4k. “DV” stands for Dolby Vision that will play in HDR10 depending the device. “5.1” means Dolby Audio with up to 5.1 channel surround sound. “Atmos” means Dolby Atmos – the surround sound format that offers up to 7.1 channel surround sound.

Netflix New 4k Movies & Shows, Nov. 2021

Films & Docs

A Boy Called Christmas (2021) 4k DV Atmos

Army of Thieves (2021) 4k DV Atmos

Britney vs Spears (2021) 4k DV Doc

Bruised (2021) 4k DV Atmos

Found (2021) 4k 5.1 Doc

Hypnotic (2021) 4k DV 5.1

Intrusion (2021) 4k DV 5.1

Kate (2021) 4k DV Atmos

Montford: The Chicksaw Rancher (2021) 4k 5.1

Night Teeth (2021) 4k DV 5.1

Red Notice (2021) 4k DV Atmos

Replicas (2018) HD Dolby Vision 5.1

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For it (2021) 4k 5.1 Doc

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021) 4k DV 5.1

The Forgotten Battle (2021) 4k 5.1

The Guilty (2021) 4k DV Atmos

The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021) 4k DV 5.1

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star 4k DV 5.1

Tick, Tock.. Boom (2021) 4k DV Atmos

Yara (2021) 4k 5.1

Series

Cowboy Bebop (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos

Hellbound (1 Season) [Korean] 4k DV Atmos

Locke & Key (Season 2) 4k DV Atmos

Maid (Limited Series) 4k DV 5.

Tiger King (Season 2) 4k DV Atmos

True Story (Limited Series) 4k DV Atmos

