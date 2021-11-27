Paramount+ upgrades Indiana Jones films to 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, & Atmos

Paramount Plus has upgraded all of the Indiana Jones franchise films to 4k Ultra HD resolution that provides up to 4x the detail as traditional 1080p HD. The ‘Indy’ films also feature Dolby Vision HDR for added color depth on TVs that support HDR.

In addition, the Indiana Jones films on Paramount Plus have been upgraded to immersive Dolby Atmos audio. The format is available on select multi-speaker systems, soundbars, and TVs.

The Indiana Jones franchise includes Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), The Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and the most recent addition The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

The movies were previously upgraded for release in the Indiana Jones 4-Film Collection on 4k Blu-ray Disc. Read a review of Raiders of the Lost Ark on 4k Blu-ray.

An untitled fifth Indiana Jones film is slated for release in 2023.

See our complete list of 4k, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos titles on Paramount+.