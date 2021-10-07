Home4kAT&T DirecTV Offers 2021 MLB Playoffs in 4k HDR
4kDIRECTV NewsNewsHD ProgrammingSports

AT&T DirecTV Offers 2021 MLB Playoffs in 4k HDR

By contributor
0

directv-logo-2021

AT&T DirecTV is offering FOX’s 4k HDR broadcasts of the MLB Post Season including the American League Division Series, American League Championship Series, and the World Series in 4k/HDR. (See the schedule below.)

4k resolution delivers video in 3840x2160p resolution with High Dynamic Range using the HLG specification. The aspect ratio is the common 16×9 used for HD and 4k TVs. Read: How To Get 4k HDR on DirecTV

MLB Playoffs & World Series Schedule

  • American League Division Series
    10/7 through 10/13
  • American League Championship Series
    10/15 through 10/23
  • World Series
    10/26 through 11/3

NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule

  • 10/7 Rams vs. Seahawks (8:20pm ET, FOX)
  • 10/14 Buccaneers vs. Eagles (8:20pm ET, FOX)
  • 10/21 Broncos vs. Browns (8:20pm ET, FOX)
  • 10/28 Packers vs. Cardinals (8:20pm ET, FOX)
  • 11/4 Jets vs. Colts (8:20pm ET, FOX)
  • 11/11 Ravens vs. Dolphins (8:20pm ET, FOX)
  • 11/18 Patriots vs. Falcons (8:20pm ET, FOX)
  • 12/2 Cowboys vs. Saints (8:20pm ET, FOX)
  • 12/9 Steelers vs. Vikings (8:20pm ET, FOX)
  • 12/16 Chiefs vs. Chargers (8:20pm ET, FOX)
  • 12/25 Browns vs. Packers (8:20pm ET, FOX)

You can also watch college games this fall in 4k.

College Football Games in 4k

  • 10/2 Michigan vs. Wisconsin (12:00pm ET, FOX)
  • 10/2 Oklahoma vs. Kansas State (3:30pm ET, FOX)
  • 10/9 Maryland vs. Ohio State (12:00pm ET, FOX)
  • 10/9 Penn State vs. Iowa (4:00pm ET, FOX)
  • 12/4 Big Ten Championship Game (8:00pm ET, FOX)
  • 12/28 Holiday Bowl (8:00pm ET, FOX)
Previous articleComcast Xfinity Offering MLB ALDS, ALCS & World Series in 4k/HDR
Next articleDoes DirecTV Have NFL Thursday Nights & College Football in 4k?
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved