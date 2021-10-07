AT&T DirecTV Offers 2021 MLB Playoffs in 4k HDR

AT&T DirecTV is offering FOX’s 4k HDR broadcasts of the MLB Post Season including the American League Division Series, American League Championship Series, and the World Series in 4k/HDR. (See the schedule below.)

4k resolution delivers video in 3840x2160p resolution with High Dynamic Range using the HLG specification. The aspect ratio is the common 16×9 used for HD and 4k TVs. Read: How To Get 4k HDR on DirecTV

MLB Playoffs & World Series Schedule

American League Division Series

10/7 through 10/13

10/7 through 10/13 American League Championship Series

10/15 through 10/23

10/15 through 10/23 World Series

10/26 through 11/3

NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule

10/7 Rams vs. Seahawks (8:20pm ET, FOX)

10/14 Buccaneers vs. Eagles (8:20pm ET, FOX)

10/21 Broncos vs. Browns (8:20pm ET, FOX)

10/28 Packers vs. Cardinals (8:20pm ET, FOX)

11/4 Jets vs. Colts (8:20pm ET, FOX)

11/11 Ravens vs. Dolphins (8:20pm ET, FOX)

11/18 Patriots vs. Falcons (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/2 Cowboys vs. Saints (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/9 Steelers vs. Vikings (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/16 Chiefs vs. Chargers (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/25 Browns vs. Packers (8:20pm ET, FOX)

You can also watch college games this fall in 4k.

College Football Games in 4k