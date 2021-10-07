Comcast Xfinity Offering MLB ALDS, ALCS & World Series in 4k/HDR

Home4kComcast Xfinity Offering MLB ALDS, ALCS & World Series in 4k/HDR
comcast xfinity logoComcast Xfinity TV is airing the American League Division Series, American League Championship Series, and the World Series in 4k/HDR. See the schedule below.

To get MLB, NFL, college football games, and other sports events in 4k you need an Xfinity X1 set top box (XG1v4 or Xi6) or Xfinity Flex (Xi6) and a 4k or 4k HDR TV, as well as HDMI cable that supports 4k and HDR.

4k resolution delivers video in 3840x2160p resolution with High Dynamic Range using the HLG specification. The aspect ratio is the common 16×9 used for HD and 4k TVs.

MLB Playoffs & World Series Schedule

  • American League Division Series
    10/7 through 10/13
  • American League Championship Series
    10/15 through 10/23
  • World Series
    10/26 through 11/3

To find live and On Demand 4k programming use the Xfinity voice remote and just say “4k.”

