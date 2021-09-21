Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Dated For Release On Amazon

Looks like Amazon has secured some inventory of the Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection in 4k Blu-ray SteelBook packaging. The SteelBook edition was originally a Best Buy exclusive when released with the common paper/plastic version on June 8, but is now available to order from Amazon with a November 2 release date. (Read Our Review)

The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection from Paramount Pictures celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark that first premiered in June, 1981. The collection includes Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), The Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and the most recent addition The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

The films were restored from 4k scans of the original negatives and are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Steven Spielberg approved the restoration that included improving all visual effects for today’s standards.

On the audio side, all original elements were used to create a new immersive Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The audio was remixed at Skywalker Sound and supervised by Ben Burtt.

The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection in 4k Blu-ray SteelBook packaging is priced $99.99 (List: $119.99) on Amazon (Includes Amazon Pre-order Price Guarantee.)





Special Features

The INDIANA JONES 4-MOVIE COLLECTION includes a collectible booklet with behind-the-scenes images from all four films. Each film is presented on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with original theatrical trailers and access to digital copies. The set also includes a Blu-ray with seven hours of previously released bonus content as detailed below:

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark

From Jungle to Desert

From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary)

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes

The Stunts of Indiana Jones

The Sound of Indiana Jones

The Music of Indiana Jones

The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones

Raiders: The Melting Face!

Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups)

Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups)

Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute

Indy’s Friends and Enemies

Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)



