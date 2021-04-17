Home Streaming AT&T TV NBA League Pass is currently free with several providers
NBA League Pass is currently free with several providers

NBA League Pass logoSeveral TV providers are offering a free preview of NBA League Pass that offers access to up to 40 out-of-market NBA games per week as well as classic games and featured content.

The free preview is happening from April 16 through April 19, 2021 with AT&T/DIRECTV, DISH/Sling TV, and Verizon. If you’re getting a free preview please let us know in the comments below.

NBA League Pass is available through cable and satellite providers, as well as on streaming apps for media players, smartphones, Smart TVs, and game consoles.

NBA League Pass Channels

  • DIRECTV 750-768
  • DISH Ch. 5000-5031
  • Sling TV Hopper Ch. 470
  • Verizon FIOS TV Ch. 1450-1459

