EPIX movie channel preview free on DISH & Verizon

EPIX is offering a free preview right now on DISH and Verizon FiOS TV. The free preview runs from April 16 – April 19, 2021. (The free preview does not appear to happening with DISH’s Sling TV service.)

The suite of channels offers blockbusters such as “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Terminator: Dark Fate,” as well as original series “Condor” (currently in its first season) based on the novel “Six Days of the Condor,” and “Pennyworth” based on the DC Comics character Alfred Pennyworth – the secretive butler of Batman.

If you are getting a free preview of EPIX from a different provider please let us know in the comments.

EPIX Channels