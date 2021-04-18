Home Satellite HD DISH Network EPIX movie channel preview free on DISH & Verizon
Satellite HDDISH NetworkDISH NewsFree PreviewsNewsCable TVVerizon FIOS TV

EPIX movie channel preview free on DISH & Verizon

By contributor
0

epix-logo-1200pxEPIX is offering a free preview right now on DISH and Verizon FiOS TV. The free preview runs from April 16 – April 19, 2021. (The free preview does not appear to happening with DISH’s Sling TV service.)

The suite of channels offers blockbusters such as “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Terminator: Dark Fate,” as well as original series “Condor” (currently in its first season) based on the novel “Six Days of the Condor,” and “Pennyworth” based on the DC Comics character Alfred Pennyworth – the secretive butler of Batman.

If you are getting a free preview of EPIX from a different provider please let us know in the comments.

EPIX Channels

  • DISH Ch. 292, 380-382
  • Verizon Ch. 895-896

Related Articles:

Previous articleNBA League Pass is currently free with several providers
Next articleLimited Time Deal 65″ Sony 4k HDR Dolby Vision TV Only $898
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

HDR

Star Trek: Discovery & Star Trek: Picard stream in Dolby Vision HDR

contributor - 0
Did you know you can watch Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard in Dolby Vision HDR? It's true! But that doesn't mean the series...
Read more
4k TV

Limited Time Deal 65″ Sony 4k HDR Dolby Vision TV Only $898

DealFinder - 0
Here's a great deal on a 65" Sony 4k HDR TV with support for Dolby Vision. The X80J (KD65X80J) Smart Google TV (2021 model)...
Read more
AT&T TV

NBA League Pass is currently free with several providers

contributor - 0
Several TV providers are offering a free preview of NBA League Pass that offers access to up to 40 out-of-market NBA games per week...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Sponsors


4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Star Trek: Discovery & Star Trek: Picard stream in Dolby Vision HDR

HDR contributor - 0
Did you know you can watch Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard in Dolby Vision HDR? It's true! But that doesn't mean the series...
Read more

Limited Time Deal 65″ Sony 4k HDR Dolby Vision TV Only $898

4k TV DealFinder - 0
Here's a great deal on a 65" Sony 4k HDR TV with support for Dolby Vision. The X80J (KD65X80J) Smart Google TV (2021 model)...
Read more

EPIX movie channel preview free on DISH & Verizon

DISH Network contributor - 0
EPIX is offering a free preview right now on DISH and Verizon FiOS TV. The free preview runs from April 16 - April 19,...
Read more

NBA League Pass is currently free with several providers

AT&T TV contributor - 0
Several TV providers are offering a free preview of NBA League Pass that offers access to up to 40 out-of-market NBA games per week...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved