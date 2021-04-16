Home Blu-ray Disc Netflix's Umbrella Academy: Season One releasing to Blu-ray & DVD
Umbrella Academy- Season One Blu-ray
Season One of The Umbrella Academy premiered on Netflix way back in Feb. 2019 (read our review), but now the series is finally getting released to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on June 22, 2021.

The show won’t be getting a 4k Blu-ray release (at least at this time), but Netflix subscribers with the premium plan can view the series in 4k resolution with HDR10/Dolby Vision.

The Umbrella Academy is presented in 1080p HD at 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Total run time of Season One consisting of 10 episodes is 9 hours, 3 minutes. No bonus material is indicated on the packaging.

The Umbrella Academy: Season One on Blu-ray is priced $44.98 on Amazon.

Umbrella Academy- Season One Blu-ray back

