Deal Alert: LG UBK90 4K Blu-ray Player Only $196 (List: $299)

The LG UBK90 4k Blu-ray player (an upgrade to the LG UBK80) has been discounted to just $196.99 on Amazon. That’s a discount of over $100 off the list price of $299! The UBK90 plays 4k Blu-rays, streams in 4k from services such as Netflix, supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and plays high resolution audio in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio, and FLAC formats. The UBK90 features two HDMI outputs (1 for video, 1 for audio) and built-in WiFi. The UBK90 is a 16.9″ x 8.1″ unit (2″ wider than the Sony X700) that’s just shy of wider 19″ standard rack sizes. Get more details on Amazon.

