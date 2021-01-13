AT&T TV Absorbs ‘Now’ Customers, Drops Long Term Contracts

AT&T’s former streaming television service AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) has stopped taking new customers and is instead directing existing customers to AT&T TV.

“AT&T TV NOW packages are no longer available for new customers,” a message on the AT&T TV Now website now states.

The website also highlights the change in AT&T TV policy that no longer requires long term contracts.

The bigger news, however, may be that AT&T TV can be accessed with compatible devices already owned by customers – not only the “sleek” AT&T device that customers had to previously rent.

Compatible devices include smartphones and tablets, streaming players including Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and Chromecast, and internet browsers.

The lame news is that AT&T TV is not available to DIRECTV or U-verse TV customers.

AT&T TV packages are available in three tiers with base costs of 69.99, $84.99, and $94.99.