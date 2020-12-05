Home HDR Netflix Adds Dolby Vision to The Crown Seasons 1 & 2
HDRStreamingNetflixNews

Netflix Adds Dolby Vision to The Crown Seasons 1 & 2

By contributor
0

The Crown Season 4 Claire FoyNetflix has recently upgraded the first two seasons of The Crown to Dolby Vision HDR. The series, now its fourth season, has been streaming in 4k Ultra HD since its debut in 2016 but only added HDR in Season 3.

Now, all four seasons of the series can be viewed with Dolby Vision on supporting devices including mobile phones and tablets. (See a list of mobile devices that support HDR from Netflix.) Audio is provided in Dolby 5.1.

The Crown is one of hundreds of shows and movies that stream in 4k on Netflix (see a full list here) and among a shorter list of shows that have been quietly upgraded to 4k, Dolby Vision, or Dolby Atmos audio.

The newest season of The Crown adds anticipated characters to the show including Lady Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). The show is slated for production through Season 6.

Also Read: Netflix Premium & Standard Streaming Plans Increased

Related Articles:

Previous articleWonder Woman 1984 just the start of 4k on HBO Max
Next articleReview of Collateral (2004) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc Reviews

Review of Collateral (2004) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Collateral (2004) releases to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on December 8th, 2020. The film was remastered under the supervision of the director Michael Mann...
Read more
HBO Max

Wonder Woman 1984 just the start of 4k on HBO Max

Jeff Chabot - 0
After Wonder Woman 1984 introduces 4k to HBO Max on Dec. 25, WarnerMedia says there will be more Ultra HD content to follow. That...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc Reviews

Read a Review of Beverly Hills Cop on 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) released to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Dec. 1, 2020 along with another hit Eddie Murphy film Coming to America...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Review of Collateral (2004) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc Reviews hdreport - 0
Collateral (2004) releases to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on December 8th, 2020. The film was remastered under the supervision of the director Michael Mann...
Read more

Netflix Adds Dolby Vision to The Crown Seasons 1 & 2

HDR contributor - 0
Netflix has recently upgraded the first two seasons of The Crown to Dolby Vision HDR. The series, now its fourth season, has been streaming...
Read more

Wonder Woman 1984 just the start of 4k on HBO Max

HBO Max Jeff Chabot - 0
After Wonder Woman 1984 introduces 4k to HBO Max on Dec. 25, WarnerMedia says there will be more Ultra HD content to follow. That...
Read more

Read a Review of Beverly Hills Cop on 4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc Reviews hdreport - 0
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) released to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Dec. 1, 2020 along with another hit Eddie Murphy film Coming to America...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved