Netflix Adds Dolby Vision to The Crown Seasons 1 & 2

Netflix has recently upgraded the first two seasons of The Crown to Dolby Vision HDR. The series, now its fourth season, has been streaming in 4k Ultra HD since its debut in 2016 but only added HDR in Season 3.

Now, all four seasons of the series can be viewed with Dolby Vision on supporting devices including mobile phones and tablets. (See a list of mobile devices that support HDR from Netflix.) Audio is provided in Dolby 5.1.

The Crown is one of hundreds of shows and movies that stream in 4k on Netflix (see a full list here) and among a shorter list of shows that have been quietly upgraded to 4k, Dolby Vision, or Dolby Atmos audio.

The newest season of The Crown adds anticipated characters to the show including Lady Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). The show is slated for production through Season 6.

