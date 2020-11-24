Home Cable HD Comcast Xfinity TV Comcast Offers Free Channel Previews for Thanksgiving
Comcast Offers Free Channel Previews for Thanksgiving

comcast xfinity logoThis Thanksgiving, Comcast’s Xfinity TV is offering free channel previews from Tuesday, Nov. 24 through Monday, Nov. 30.

Networks include Epix, HBO/HBO Max, Peacock, Showtime, and Starz, and are available on the Xfinity Flex, X1, and Stream platforms.

Viewers can check out episodes of Lovecraft Country (HBO), The Undoing (HBO), Saved by the Bell (Peacock), Yellowstone (Peacock), Billions (SHOWTIME), and The Good Lord Bird (SHOWTIME) among others.

Customers can just say “Free TV Week” into the Xfinity Voice Remote to see all the free options.

Note: Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird and Shameless are available from 11/27 – 11/30. Episodes of HBO’s His Dark Materials are available from 11/25 – 11/30.

