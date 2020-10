Don’t worry, Sundance TV is still on DirecTV. It just moved from its former channel, 557, to Channel 239 starting on Oct. 21, 2020.

Sundance TV is currently playing popular movies and TV shows such as The Fifth Element, The Devils Advocate, and Law & Order.

The channel also airs classic movies and TV shows such as Escape from LA, Hogan’s Heroes, and The Andy Griffith Show.

Sundance TV is owned by AMC Network Entertainment LLC.