MLB 2020 World Series Schedule, Channel, & How To Stream

By contributor
0

2020_World_Series_logo_700pxAfter a shortened season the 2020 MLB World Series kicks off tonight, October 20th at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific Time.

On the mound in Game 1, Tyler Glasnow faces Clayton Kershaw for what is poised to be a pitching duel to remember. The World Series takes place at Globe Life Field – the home of the Texas Rangers.

How To Watch

The 2020 World Series is being hosted by FOX. Local FOX stations are available through your TV service provider or live over-the-air. Be sure to watch the HD presentations of the games! (See a guide to FOX HD channels.) The World Series will also be broadcast in 4k on DirecTV Chan. 105 and Comcast Xfinity. See a list of 4k channels.

How To Stream

You can stream the 2020 World Series on MLB.TV with authentication from MLB.TV or your TV service provider. Streaming is available on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Android devices, and Amazon Fire TV devices, Apple TV, Android TV. Roku, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, and Smart TVs from Samsung.

Schedule/Times

Game 1
Rays @ Dodgers
8:11 PM ET – FOX

Game 2
Rays @ Dodgers
8:08 PM ET – FOX

Game 3
Dodgers @ Rays
8:08 PM ET – FOX

Game 4
Dodgers @ Rays
8:08 PM ET – FOX

Game 5*
Dodgers @ Rays
8:08 PM ET – FOX

Game 6*
Rays @ Dodgers
8:08 PM ET – FOX

Game 7*
Rays @ Dodgers
8:09 PM ET – FOX

 

contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

