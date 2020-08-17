DIRECTV Joins Movies Anywhere Partners. Free Movie Offered.

DirecTV is the latest digital video retailer to join Movies Anywhere, allowing the sharing of purchased movies across multiple platforms.

As a promotion, Movies Anywhere and DirecTV are offering one free movie from a choice of five when connecting with a digital retailer. The choices include Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Smallfoot, The Meg, The Matrix and Crazy Rich Asians.

Other partnering services include Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, Xfinity, FandangoNOW, Verizon Fios TV.

“With consumers spending more time at home, MOVIES ANYWHERE will be a welcome addition for our DIRECTV subscribers,” said Tim Gibson, VP, video and application marketing.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our availability within the Pay TV ecosystem with the addition of another one of the nation’s largest providers,” said Karin Gilford, general manager, MOVIES ANYWHERE.

Purchased titles can be accessed through the DIRECTV plaform or Movies Anywhere apps and website. The free movie offer is good until September 9, 2020.