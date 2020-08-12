The Newest 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos Titles On Netflix: Aug. Edition

Netflix is streaming so much more content now in 4k that it’s almost becoming a necessity to own an Ultra HD TV. What’s more, a good percentage of 4k titles also feature Dolby Vision for expanded color and Dolby Atmos allowing 7-channel audio. With the right home theater setup, streams from Netflix can produce incredible imagery and sound only experienced before in theaters. Here’s a list of the newest movies, series and specials on Netflix. New to 4k? Read How To Stream 4k Ultra HD on Netflix and see complete list of 4k/HDR/Atmos Movies & TV Shows on Netflix.
The Newest 4k Shows & Movies on Netflix: August, 2020
Series
- Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
- Dark Desire (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
- Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Dolby Atmos
- Immigration Nation (Limited Series) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
- Mystery Lab (1 Season) [Portuguese] – 4k – 5.1
- Selling Sunset (3 Seasons) – 4k – 5.1
- Skin Decision Before & After (1 Season) – 4k – 5.1
- Street Food: Latin America (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
- The Umbrella Academy (2 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
- Tiny Creatures (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
- Transformers War for Cybertron (Chap. 1) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
- Unwell (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
- World’s Most Wanted (1 Season) – 4k – 5.1
Films/Specials
- Audrie & Daisy (Documentary) – 4k – 5.1
- Fatal Affair – 4k – Dolby VisionAtmos
- The Speed Cubers (Short) – 4k – 5.1
- Work It – 4k – Dolby Vision – Dolby Atmos
- Sam Jay 3 in the Morning – 4k – 5.1
