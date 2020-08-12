The Newest 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos Titles On Netflix: Aug. Edition

Netflix is streaming so much more content now in 4k that it’s almost becoming a necessity to own an Ultra HD TV. What’s more, a good percentage of 4k titles also feature Dolby Vision for expanded color and Dolby Atmos allowing 7-channel audio. With the right home theater setup, streams from Netflix can produce incredible imagery and sound only experienced before in theaters. Here’s a list of the newest movies, series and specials on Netflix. New to 4k? Read How To Stream 4k Ultra HD on Netflix and see complete list of 4k/HDR/Atmos Movies & TV Shows on Netflix.

The Newest 4k Shows & Movies on Netflix: August, 2020

Series

Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Dark Desire (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Dolby Atmos

Immigration Nation (Limited Series) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Mystery Lab (1 Season) [Portuguese] – 4k – 5.1

Selling Sunset (3 Seasons) – 4k – 5.1

Skin Decision Before & After (1 Season) – 4k – 5.1

Street Food: Latin America (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

The Umbrella Academy (2 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Tiny Creatures (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Transformers War for Cybertron (Chap. 1) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Unwell (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

World’s Most Wanted (1 Season) – 4k – 5.1

Films/Specials

Audrie & Daisy (Documentary) – 4k – 5.1

Fatal Affair – 4k – Dolby VisionAtmos

The Speed Cubers (Short) – 4k – 5.1

Work It – 4k – Dolby Vision – Dolby Atmos

Sam Jay 3 in the Morning – 4k – 5.1

