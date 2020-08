The Evil Dead (1981) and Evil Dead II (1987) have been compiled into a double feature 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Lionsgate releasing on Sept. 29, 2020.

The Evil Dead is presented in 2160p with Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio while Evil Dead II offers DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles for both films are provided in English, English SDH, and Spanish.

The Evil Dead SteelBook Collection 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $27.99 at Best Buy.