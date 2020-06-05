The Newest 4k Movies & Shows on Netflix: June Edition

From new original Netflix series Dead to Me and Space Force, to films like Angel Has Fallen and Uncut Gems, Netflix is constantly adding new 4k content to their streaming library. We’ve been keeping a list of all Netflix movies and shows in Ultra HD since day one, and many of the newer titles feature Dolby Vision HDR that expands the color depth. With some titles you can even find Dolby Atmos audio that adds immersive sound effects including overhead. Both video/audio specifications add another layer of home viewing enjoyment on supporting TVs and devices. Here’s a list of the newest movies, series and specials on Netflix.

The Newest 4k Shows & Movies on Netflix: April 2020

dead-to-me-netflix
“Dead to Me” Netflix Original Series

Series

  • Dead to Me (2 Seasons)          4k        5.1
  • Hollywood (1 Season) 4k        Dolby Vision    Dolby Atmos
  • Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (1 Season)            4k        5.1
  • Magic for Humans (3 Seasons)           4k        5.1
  • Space Force     4k        Dolby Vision    Atmos
  • Sweet Magnolias (1 Season)   4k        Dolby Vision    Dolby Atmos
  • The Big Flower Fight (1 Season)         4k        5.1
  • The Queen and the Conqueror  [Spanish]      4k        5.1
  • Trial By Media (1 Season)       4k        5.1
  • White Lies (1 Season) 4k        Dolby Vision    Dolby Atmos
Angel has Fallen (2019)
“Angel has Fallen” (2019)

Movies

  • Angel Has Fallen         4k        Dolby Vision    5.1
  • Extraction       4k        Dolby Vision    Dolby Atmos
  • Never Have I Ever       4k        Dolby Vision    5.1
  • The Wrong Missy        4k        Dolby Vision    5.1
  • Uncut Gems    4k Dolby Vision   5.1
Hannah Gadsby nanette
Hannah Gadsby Netflix Original Comedy Special

Comedy

  • Hannah Gadsby: Douglas        4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything       4k 5.1

List of 4k/HDR/Atmos Movies & TV Shows on Netflix

