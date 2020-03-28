Season 3 of Ozark now streaming on Netflix

In case you didn’t know, Season 3 of Ozark is streaming Netflix starting Mar. 27. Like previous seasons, the third season of the Golden Globe-nominated show consists of 10 episodes that run approximately one hour.

Season 3 starts with Episode 1 titled “Wartime” in which Marty (Jason Bateman) is looking to move assets ahead of schedule while Wendy (Laura Linney) has a high-stakes plan that she can’t convince Marty to agree to.

Ozark streams in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR. Audio is provided in Dolby Digital 5.1 channels.