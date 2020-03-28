Season 3 of Ozark now streaming on Netflix

ozark-season-3-still-1In case you didn’t know, Season 3 of Ozark is streaming Netflix starting Mar. 27. Like previous seasons, the third season of the Golden Globe-nominated show consists of 10 episodes that run approximately one hour.

Season 3 starts with Episode 1 titled “Wartime” in which Marty (Jason Bateman) is looking to move assets ahead of schedule while Wendy (Laura Linney) has a high-stakes plan that she can’t convince Marty to agree to.

Ozark streams in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR. Audio is provided in Dolby Digital 5.1 channels.

List of 4k/HDR/Atmos Movies & TV Shows on Netflix

 

