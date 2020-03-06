YouTubeTV retains select FOX Regional Sports Networks

After YouTube TV and Sinclair Broadcast Group were not able to come to a distribution agreement that ended last month, the two parties have been working on getting FOX Regional Sports Networks and YES Network back on the streaming service.

A string of Tweets yesterday from YouTube TV confirmed some networks had been restored, but not in all regions. Check your email, as YouTube TV has been notifying customers about whether or not FOX RSNs have been returned to the service.

We recently tweeted that FOX Regional Sports Networks and YES Network would no longer be available on YouTube TV. Since then, we continued to negotiate on your behalf with Sinclair Broadcasting Group. We’ve now reached an agreement to continue carrying FOX RSNs in select areas. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 5, 2020

If your favorite FOX sports network doesn’t show up, it probably hasn’t been restored. YouTube says “If access to any of your local FOX RSNs is removed, you’ll see an in-app notification confirming the change…”

Sinclair Broadcast Group owns FOX Regional Sports Networks and YES Network, with 193 stations across the US in over 100 markets.

