Sony releases trailer for WWII drama ‘Greyhound’ starring Tom Hanks

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the official trailer for Greyhound written and starring Tom Hanks. The film is slated to premiere in the US on June 12, 2020.

Greyhound is based on the novel “The Good Shepherd” (1955) by C.S. Forester in which the captain of a fictional US Navy destroyer is given command of protecting forces in the Battle of the Atlantic.

The film was directed by Oscar-winner Aaron Schneider (Two Soldiers) and also stars Elisabeth Shue, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Stephen Graham.

“In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.”