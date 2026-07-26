Oscar-nominated Nightcrawler Releasing In 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

Oscar-nominated Nightcrawler (Best Writing, Original Screenplay, Dan Gilroy) is releasing a 2-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios on August 18, 2026.
On 4k Blu-ray, Nightcrawler is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The movie was remastered from a 4k scan of the original DI film negatives.
Nightcrawler 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition is currently priced $36.99 (List: $44.98) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Nightcrawler was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook (see below). The 2-disc SteelBook is currently priced $23.99 (List: $32.98) on Amazon.
Special Features
- 4K Scan from the Original DI Film Negative
- Presented in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Audio Commentary with Film Historian Joe von Appen
- Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Dan Gilroy, Producer Tony Gilroy, and Editor John Gilroy
- Making the News: Scoring Nightcrawler—Interview with Composer James Newton Howard
- If It Bleeds, It Leads: Making Nightcrawler
- Trailer
Nightcrawler stars Jake Gyllenhaal as accidental video journalist Lou Bloom who gets tangled up in events following a home invasion.