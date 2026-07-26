Oscar-nominated Nightcrawler Releasing In 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

Nightcrawler (2014) 4k UHD/BD Collectors Edition Buy on Amazon

Oscar-nominated Nightcrawler (Best Writing, Original Screenplay, Dan Gilroy) is releasing a 2-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios on August 18, 2026.

On 4k Blu-ray, Nightcrawler is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The movie was remastered from a 4k scan of the original DI film negatives.

Nightcrawler 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition is currently priced $36.99 (List: $44.98) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Nightcrawler was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook (see below). The 2-disc SteelBook is currently priced $23.99 (List: $32.98) on Amazon.

Nightcrawler (2014) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Special Features

4K Scan from the Original DI Film Negative

Presented in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Audio Commentary with Film Historian Joe von Appen

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Dan Gilroy, Producer Tony Gilroy, and Editor John Gilroy

Making the News: Scoring Nightcrawler—Interview with Composer James Newton Howard

If It Bleeds, It Leads: Making Nightcrawler

Trailer

Nightcrawler stars Jake Gyllenhaal as accidental video journalist Lou Bloom who gets tangled up in events following a home invasion.