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Oscar-nominated Nightcrawler Releasing In 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

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Nightcrawler 2014 4k UHD Collectors Edition Shout
Nightcrawler (2014) 4k UHD/BD Collectors Edition Buy on Amazon

Oscar-nominated Nightcrawler (Best Writing, Original Screenplay, Dan Gilroy) is releasing a 2-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios on August 18, 2026.

On 4k Blu-ray, Nightcrawler is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The movie was remastered from a 4k scan of the original DI film negatives.

Nightcrawler 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition is currently priced $36.99 (List: $44.98) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Nightcrawler was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook (see below). The 2-disc SteelBook is currently priced $23.99 (List: $32.98) on Amazon.

Nightcrawler 4k UHD SteelBook
Nightcrawler (2014) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • 4K Scan from the Original DI Film Negative
  • Presented in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
  • Audio Commentary with Film Historian Joe von Appen
  • Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Dan Gilroy, Producer Tony Gilroy, and Editor John Gilroy
  • Making the News: Scoring Nightcrawler—Interview with Composer James Newton Howard
  • If It Bleeds, It Leads: Making Nightcrawler
  • Trailer

Nightcrawler stars Jake Gyllenhaal as accidental video journalist Lou Bloom who gets tangled up in events following a home invasion.

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