How To Watch Movies Free (Legal Ways)

There are so many ways to watch movies for free these days, especially classic or public domain movies that are made available to the public. And while there are also illegal ways to watch movies (via streaming websites, downloadable files, or USB sticks), we strongly recommend staying away from those methods given the security risks such as malware.
Most new movies are typically going to cost you something no matter what, whether it be paying for rental or purchase, or subscribing to a streaming service that carries the film. But, many streaming services offer newer movies with supporting ads. We’ll discuss some of those options below.
- Library Services: Many public libraries offer free streaming services like Kanopy or Hoopla, which allow you to watch movies with a library card. If you have a player at home, libraries may also have a selection of Blu-rays and DVDs that can be checked out.
- Free Streaming Platforms: Websites like Crackle, Pluto TV, Popcornflix, and Tubi offer a wide range of movies and TV shows for free, all supported by ads.
- YouTube: There are many movies available for free on YouTube, either through official channels or because they are in the public domain. YouTube also has a selection of ad-supported movies.
- Fandango At Home: Fandango’s sister website, Fandango At Home, offers a selection of movies for free with ads.
- Network Websites: Some TV networks and studios offer free access to their content on their official websites or apps, ad supported.
- Public Domain Movies: Websites like the Internet Archive offer a large selection of movies that are in the public domain and can be watched for free.
- Promotional Offers: Some streaming services offer free trials, which you can use to watch movies for a limited time without paying.