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Supergirl Release Dates Revealed On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming Digital

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Supergirl (2026) digital poster
Supergirl (2026) Digital Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Warner Bros. Entertainment has revealed the release dates for Supergirl (2026) on disc and digital at home! The movie will first premiere in digital formats for streaming or download on July 28.

Disc editions, including a 2-disc/digital Limited Edition 4k SteelBook, 4k Blu-ray/Digital combo, Blu-ray/Digital combo, and DVD arrive on Sept. 8, 2026.

Supergirl is priced $29.95 (List: $34.98) on 4k Blu-ray, $39.96 for the Limited Edition SteelBook, $24.95 (List: $29.98) on Blu-ray, and $19.95 (List: $24.98) on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

– Flying Off the Page
– Girl’s Best Friend
– A Practical Legacy
– The DC Dream: Lobo
– Showdown at Evely Square
– Space is a Bad Neighborhood, Babe
– Mixtape for a Hero
– The Making of Supergirl
– You are Here: A Supergirl Map of the Galaxy
– Krypto Saves the Day!: Coastal Catastrophe
– Deleted Scenes

4k Blu-ray/Digital

Supergirl 4k UHD Digital
Supergirl (2026) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook

supergirl 2026 4k steelbook open
Supergirl (2026) Limited Edition SteelBook 4k UHD/BD/Digital w/mini-comic Amazon | Walmart

Blu-ray/Digital

Supergirl Blu-ray Digital
Supergirl (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

DVD

Supergirl DVD
Supergirl (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon
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