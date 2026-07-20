The Secret Agent Is Releasing On 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & DVD

The Secret Agent (2025) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

4x Oscar-nominated drama The Secret Agent (2025) is releasing on disc on Sept. 22, 2026. The physical media editions from The Criterion Collection include a 3-disc 4k UHD/Blu-ray, a 2-disc Blu-ray, and a 2-disc DVD.

The Secret Agent carries an MSRP of $49.95 (4k UHD/BDx2), $39.95 (BDx2), and $30.95 (DVDx2). Order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital master, approved by director Kleber Mendonça Filho, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

Pictures of Ghosts (2023), a companion film by Mendonça Filho

Making-of documentary featuring interviews with Mendonça Filho, actor Wagner Moura, and other members of the cast and crew

New interviews with director of photography Evgenia Alexandrova and sound mixer Cyril Holtz

New video essay featuring Mendonça Filho

Deleted scenes

Archival material that inspired the film, with commentary by Mendonça Filho

Trailer

New English subtitle translation

PLUS: An essay by film programmer and curator Dennis Lim

Description: With an electrifying blend of kinetic punch and elegiac historical sweep, Kleber Mendonça Filho connects life under Brazil’s twentieth-century military dictatorship to the living present, delivering a kaleidoscopic period thriller pulsing with resonance. In 1977, under the alias Armando, a man (Wagner Moura) arrives in the city of Recife to try to make a fresh start with his young son. However, the threat of violence immediately encroaches, while around him swirl corrupt cops, grimy hit men, haunted exiles, and a wild urban legend that ignites a public frenzy. Continually spinning off its temporal and narrative axes, The Secret Agent unfurls an epic canvas teeming with life and love for those who refuse to submit to systems of oppression.