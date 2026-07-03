Best Buy July 4th Deals On 4k TVs & Soundbars

July 4th week is always a good time to grab some deals on electronics from Best Buy. This year is no different, with huge discounts on 4k TVs and soundbars to upgrade your home theater system. Here are some of the best deals we found.

Insignia 50″ F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Insignia 50″ Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Best Buy

It’s crazy that you can buy a 50″ 4k TV for only $160, but Best Buy’s 4th of July sale has the Insignia 50″ F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for a limited time at that low price. It’s great for a student, garage, or outside bar. $159.99 ( Save $140 ) Best Buy

Samsung 55″ S84F OLED 4K UHD AI Smart Tizen TV (2026)

Samsung 55″ Class S84F OLED 4K UHD TV (2026 model) Best Buy

The Samsung 55″ Class S84F OLED 4K UHD SmartVision AI Smart Tizen TV (2026 model) features a NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, support for HDR10+, and Motion Xcelerator 120Hz. On sale for $699.99 ( Save $600 ). Best Buy

Insignia 65″ F70 Series 4K UHD QLED Mini-LED Smart TV with Fire TV

Insignia 65″ F70 Series 4K UHD QLED Mini-LED Smart TV w/Fire TV Best Buy

The Insignia 65″ F70 Series 4K TV UHD QLED Mini-LED Smart TV with Fire TV is on sale for 57% off the typical price! The mini-LED display supports Dolby Vision with up to 900 nits of radiant brightness. Sale: $379.99 ( Save $520 ) Best Buy

Samsung 65” S90F Series OLED 4K UHD AI Smart Tizen TV (2025)

65″ Samsung S90F Series OLED 4K UHD TV Best Buy

The 65″ Samsung S90F Series OLED 4K UHD TV with SamsungVision AI Smart Tizen TV (2025 model) features a NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, OLED HDR10+, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Ultra technology for smooth motion while watching sports. The Samsung S90F 4k TV is on sale for $1,199.99 ( Save $1,300 ). Best Buy

LG 65″ C5 Series OLED evo AI 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2025)

The LG 65″ Class C5 Series OLED evo AI 4K UHD Smart TV features an Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8, Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos, and FILMMAKER MODE. The 2025 model is on sale for only $1,299.99 ( Save $1,400 ) Best Buy

LG 77″ Class B5 Series OLED AI 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2025)

LG’s 77″ Class B5 Series OLED AI 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2025 model) Best Buy

LG’s 77″ Class B5 Series OLED AI 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2025 model) features an Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2, support for HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos plus FILMMAKER MODE. The LG 77″ B5 is on sale for only $1,499.99 ( Save $1,500 ). Best Buy

Samsung HW-B650/ZA 3.1 Channel Soundbar w/Wireless Subwoofer

Samsung HW-B650 ZA 3.1 Channel Soundbar with subwoofer Best Buy

The Samsung HW-B650/ZA 3.1 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer and support for Dolby 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X audio formats is on sale for only $199.99 ( Save $200 ). Best Buy

Original publish date June 30, 2026. Article updated with additional sale items.