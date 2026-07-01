The Sopranos: The Complete Series 4k UHD 28-disc box set Buy on Amazon

The Sopranos: The Complete Series is finally releasing on 4k Blu-ray! The 28-disc set from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes all episodes of the HBO series that ran for six seasons from 1999 through 2007.

The collectible box set also includes a never-before-seen bonus featurette with show creator David Chase, as well as hours of legacy extras such as behind-the-scenes featurettes and audio commentaries with cast and producers.

The Sopranos: The Complete Series (Street Date: Dec. 8, 2026) carries an MSRP of $149.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Description: For six seasons, millions of viewers loyally tuned in to HBO to watch the drama unfold as modern-day mob boss Tony Soprano juggled responsibilities between his family and his other “family.” Hailed as “a remarkable achievement” by the Wall Street Journal and “the greatest show in TV history” by Vanity Fair, David Chase’s drama stars three-time Emmy winners James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano and Edie Falco as Tony’s wife Carmela, plus Lorraine Bracco as therapist Dr. Jennifer Melfi, Emmy winner Michael Imperioli as Tony’s nephew Christopher Moltisanti and Dominic Chianese as Uncle Junior. Other series regulars include Robert Iler as Anthony Soprano, Jr., Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Meadow Soprano, Tony Sirico as Paulie Walnuts, Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante, Aida Turturro as Tony’s sister Janice, Steven R. Schirripa as Bobby “Bacala” Baccalieri, John Ventimiglia as Artie Bucco, Vincent Curatola as Johnny Sack, Frank Vincent as Phil Leotardo and Ray Abruzzo as Little Carmine.