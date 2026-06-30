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Over 60 New 4k Blu-rays Releasing In July, 2026

HD Report
By HD Report
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July is looking like a great month for Ultra HD Blu-ray with over 60 titles listed for release , generally on Tuesdays. Many of the upcoming releases are also combo editions with Blu-ray and/or digital copies included. Among the most anticipated releases are Michael, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, and Stranger Things: The Complete Series in Deluxe in Special Editions, to name a few. See the full list with links to purchase.

4k Blu-ray Releases, July, 2026

July 7, 2026

  • Dark Shadows (2012) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Drama (2026) Special Edition w/postcards A24 Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Elephant Man (1980) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Evil Dead (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 45th Anniversary SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

July 10, 2026

  • Ultraman: The Complete Series (1966-1967) Mill Creek pending

July 14, 2026

Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook
Michael (2026) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
  • Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Crawl (2019) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Full Contact (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Howard the Duck (1996) 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend (2026) Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Hud (1963) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital w/booklet Lionsgate Limited NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Normal (2026) 4k UHD/BD Magnolia Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Red Sun (1971) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Crying Game (1992) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Untouchables (1987) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook [reprint] Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

July 21, 2026

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa 4k UHD
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Buy on Amazon
  • Anyone But You (2023) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Cruel Story of Youth (1960) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • I’ll Remind You of Everything: The Films of Mike Mills Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Falling Down (1993) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Pleasantville (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971) Celluloid Dreams
  • Unlawful Entry (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

July 28, 2026

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD Deluxe Series open
Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon
  • A Bay of Blood (1971) 3 versions Severin Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Come Back to the 5 & Dime (1982) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Deadly Blessing (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber
  • End of Watch (2012) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Explorers (1985) 4k UHD/BD 3-discs Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision
  • Human Lanterns (1982) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • In the Mouth of Madness (1994) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc Collector’s Edition Lionsgate Limited NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Lionheart (1990) Extended Cut 4k UHD/BD MVD Rewind Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • King Creole (1958) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber
  • Macabre (1980) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome pending
  • Mortal Kombat II (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Mortal Kombat II (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Walmart Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Ms. 45 (1981) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Nightwatch (1997) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Overlord (2018) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Pillow Talk (1959) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Pressure (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Southpark: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Soylent Green (1973) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Boys in the Band (1970) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Mangler (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The War Game (1965) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Threads (1984) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Tornado (2025) 4k UHD/BD IFC Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

See last months 4k Blu-ray releases.

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