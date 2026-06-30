They Will Kill You Is Now Available On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & DVD

They Will Kill You (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital Buy on Amazon

They Will Kill You (2026) is now available in disc formats from Warner Bros. Entertainment including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The physical media formats released on June 30, following an earlier digital release on April 28, 2026.

Both Blu-ray formats include a Digital Code to redeem through Movies Anywhere partners, as well as the bonus features such as Director’s Log: The Making of They Will Kill You, Developing the Virgil, Asia Reaves’ Attacks, and Crafting Carnage.

They Will Kill You is priced $17.95 (DVD), $22.95 (Blu-ray), and $27.95 (4k Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

Director’s Log: The Making of They Will Kill You – A documentary-style feature following director and the cast throughout the production process. From creative meetings with executive producers to deep dives with the VFX and prosthetics teams, this piece offers an intimate look at the creative and technical forces behind the film.

Developing the Virgil – A look into the film’s most iconic location: The Virgil, a nine-floor art deco building inspired by Dante’s Inferno. This piece showcases the building’s intricate design, surreal art direction, and how each floor was constructed to reflect a different level of psychological descent.

Asia Reaves’ Attacks – This action-packed piece breaks down all the major fight scenes in the film, complete with stunts, spoilers, and cinematic chaos.

Crafting Carnage – Unravel how the film’s most intense moments were brought to life using hands-on techniques, from puppets and prosthetics to practical effects and choreographed gags.

Description: New Line Cinema and Nocturna present a bloody, adrenaline-fueled horror action comedy. At the center of the film is a young woman who must survive one night in “Virgil” — the mysterious hideout of a demonic cult, where deadly dangers lurk at every turn. To avoid becoming the next victim, the protagonist must fight her way through an uncompromising and visually stunning battle full of spectacular kills and pitch-black humor.





They Will Kill You (2026) Blu-ray Digital Buy on Amazon